With the premiere of The Originalsstill so far away (seriously, this hiatus is lasting forever), information about Season 5 is trickling out at a frustratingly slow speed. We did just get our first clue about Caroline's (Candice King) role in the premiere, however.

According Entertainment Weekly, Caroline's meet up with Klaus (Joseph Morgan) won't just be a coincidental run in. She'll actually be there to deliver an intervention of sorts her former flame on the orders of none other than Rebekah Mikaelson (Claire Holt). Seeing as Rebekah can't deliver some tough love herself because of The Hollow situation, Caroline jets off to Europe to find Klaus and deliver what's sure to be a hilarious dose of reality to him.

"[Caroline's] just got so much life in her," Julie Plec told EW during San Diego Comic Con. "She just brings the spirits up of people around her. There's just something great about watching Caroline call Klaus on his s**t."

The cause of this intervention is still a mystery, but it's likely it's got something to do with either Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) or Klaus' tendency to fall off the morality wagon. Caroline's kind of the perfect person to help him get his life on track, given her no-tolerance policy for his previous behavior on The Vampire Diaries.

The Originals is scheduled to return in 2018.