There's trouble in New Orleans on The Originals, and for once it's not related to a Mikaelson.

Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) gets some terrible news in Friday's all-new episode. It turns out that Maxine's son isn't the only child who's gone missing in the city recently -- which means whatever Vincent saw in the haunted house is collecting children who wander off.

Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) arrives just in time to give Vincent his first break in the case. Someone, or something, has set up shop in the abandoned Strix mansion on the outside of town. While that's a new tip on location, we still don't know exactly what Vincent and the witches are going up against.

It is clear that Vincent has had experience with whatever is going on though. He's desperately trying to burn the book with the same dragon symbol that's been popping up all over town (and in Hope Mikaelson's dreams). Fire isn't doing the trick though, so Vincent asks Marcel to hide it in this exclusive clip. If Vincent even tries to come for it, he wants Marcel to kill him.

That definitely has to make Marcel nervous about whatever has just invaded his city and to think he only JUST managed to run the Originals out of town.

The Originals airs Fridays at 8/7c on The CW.

