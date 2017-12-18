The Office could be coming back.

NBC is in talks to do an additional season of the workplace comedy, according to TVLine. The new episodes would be a continuation of the series which ended after nine successful seasons in 2013. The show would return to the Scranton, Penn. branch of Dunder Mifflin with a mix of old and new cast members, however Steve Carell will not return as Michael Scott. A search for a new regional manager for the series is reportedly underway.

The peacock network experienced quite a bit of success this TV season with the revival of Will & Grace. A month after Will & Grace re-launched, NBC boss Bob Greenblatt told reporters that his wish list of series to bring back included The Office and 30 Rock.

The Office was originally a British series starring Ricky Gervais and was adapted for American television in 2005 by Greg Daniels. NBC is reportedly hoping to launch the revival for the 2018-2019 TV season, which means you could be giggling your way through the next Dunder Mifflin staff meeting as early as next September.

The first nine seasons of The Office are currently available to stream on Netflix.