Netflix has renewed The OA for a second season, the streaming service announced Wednesday at a press event.

The mystery series, which was created by and stars Brit Marling, follows a young blind woman named Prairie (Marling) who goes missing and returns after seven years with her sight restored, now referring to herself as The OA. She refuses to tell any authority figures what happened to her in the interim, and instead relies on a group of five locals to convey her life story and, she hopes, rescue other people who are being held captive.

Marling's co-creator, Zal Batmanglij, said Wednesday that production has not yet begun on the second season.

Season 1 of The OA became a late-breaking sleeper hit at the end of last year after it quietly premiered in December, with very little fanfare or promotion from Netflix ahead of time. The series had been in development by Marling and Batmanglij since 2012.

For now, the second installment is being called simply The OA Part II.

In addition, Netflix announced Wednesday that Love has been renewed for a third season.