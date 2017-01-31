Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The stars of The Night Of reunited for a funny video with a serious message.

On Tuesday Riz Ahmed, who played murder suspect Nasir Khan on last year's hit HBO miniseries, tweeted a video with the caption "A message from me + my lawyer about Syrian refugees..."

A message from me + my lawyer about Syrian refugees... pic.twitter.com/SF7ESzOZEa — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) January 31, 2017

In the video, Ahmed and John Turturro, who played Khan's ethically challenged, eczema-plagued attorney John Stone, spread the word about Ahmed's campaign to raise money for Syrian refugees. So far, Ahmed and his team have raised more than $100,000 to get food, shelter and basic necessities to families in the war-torn city of Aleppo.

To sweeten the pot, Ahmed will be giving away signed Stars Wars memorabilia (he played fighter pilot Bodhi Rook in Rogue One), the Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo he wore to the Golden Globes and a year supply of Popchips and Propercorn popcorn to donors chosen at random.

And at the end of the video, there's a funny callback that would change the meaning of The Night Of quite a bit if it were true.

For more info, visit crowdrise.com/riz.