Earlier this week, we asked who you want and who you think will be the next star of The Bachelor.

There were four options from Rachel Lindsay's in-progress season of The Bachelorette: Bryan, Dean, Eric and Peter. Since the next Bachelor is typically chosen from the previous Bachelorette's final four, and we don't anticipate a Nick Viall-style curveball this year, it's almost certain that the next rose distributor will be one of these boys.

But which guy do you dream of being the Bachelor and which guy do you realistically think it will be? Well, the answer to both is Peter Kraus, the gap-toothed, salt and pepper-haired personal trainer from Madison, Wisc.(who, if he's chosen, will be the second Bachelor in a row from America's Dairyland). You don't have to settle.

Peter locked down exactly half of the vote for who you think will be the next Bachelor, which honestly is pretty low. You all should have voted for him, because it's going to be Peter. If it's not Peter, something went horribly wrong.

He also was the top vote-getter in who you want, but only by a one-percent margin. He got 38 percent of the vote, while young Dean Unglert made a strong showing with 37 percent. Dean earned himself a lot of fans on during his unforgettable hometown date.

The lowest vote getter in each poll? Bryan Abasolo, who no one except Rachel and his mom likes.

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All airs Monday, July 31, and its season finale is the Monday after that.