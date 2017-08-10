The Munsters joined the ranks of nostalgia TV reboots today, and this time around NBC will have Seth Meyers and Odd Mom Out's Jill Kargman at the helm.

The new series will reboot the original premise, with a family of terrifying but lovable monsters struggling to fit into everyday life. In a more modern move, however, the Munsters will be trying to blend in with the hipster crowds in Brooklyn rather than Mockingbird Heights.

This isn't the first time the 1960s comedy has attempted a comeback, but Bryan Fuller's hour-long series recreation was quickly pitched, shot and scrapped back in 2012. The high-priced pilot did end up running as a Halloween special that year, and NBC remained ambivalent about the concept of a reboot in the future.

For now, the project is only in development, but with Kargman writing the script and Meyers spearheading the venture as executive producer, we're cautiously optimistic about the show's future.