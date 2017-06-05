"It's coming!" a soldier forewarns in a new trailer for The Mist. We're not sure what exactly is in that rolling fog but the death, chaos and destruction it's causing suggest something nefarious at play.

Based on the story by Stephen King, the series centers on the residents of a small town trying to maintain their sanity as a mysterious mist brings about new threats and tons of unanswered questions. Alyssa Sutherland stars as a school teacher named Eve with a storied past. Person of Interest alum Morgan Spector plays her husband Kevin, a take-charge kind of guy, and Gus Birney will take on the role of their rebellious daughter Alex.

This is the second adaptation of King's acclaimed story to get the greenlight in recent years. Frank Darabont previously directed the 2007 film starring Thomas Jane. However, it looks like the new series will be a lot bloodier and contain more than just shadowy creatures.

"We didn't want it to be a monster show, we wanted it to be a show about fear and how people react when they are afraid. In order to do that, we obviously need to scare the characters once in a while..." series creator and executive producer Christian Torpe told Entertainment Weekly.

The Mist premieres June 22 at 10/9c on Spike.