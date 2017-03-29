The Mindy Project will return to Hulu this fall for a sixth and final season.

"I mean this half-jokingly, but at a certain point it was like, I think she's dated every man in Manhattan. Sex and the City lasted for, what, six seasons with 10 episodes each?" creator and star Mindy Kaling told Entertainment Weekly, which broke the news. "I don't know that there's been a show about a woman trying to find love in New York City that has lasted quite this long. And frankly, there's no more actors in Hollywood left to date."

On a more serious note, the actress and executive producer explained that Mindy (Kaling) and her co-workers have gone through so much since the show launched five years ago on Fox, and that the series has simply reached its natural conclusion. "We started this series when she was single, and now she's married and has a kid and she has a stepdaughter, and it kind of just felt like [a few] more episodes was all we needed to wind this down," Kaling said.

The Mindy Project's fifth season finale ended with Mindy marrying her boyfriend Ben (Bryan Greenberg), and the final season will explore whether marriage really is what Mindy wants right now. "The final season is the final time -- it's the best time -- to confront what that reality is for her," Kaling said. "And really, we've put her through the ringer. It's hard. I'm a romantic at heart. I believe that marriage is, like, a sacred relationship, and I really like it, but I'm also single myself, so I see every side of it. It's going to be really fun to explore."