Fox's dark comedy The Mick wraps its first season tonight with an episode packed with action and laughs.

In the episode, Chip (Thomas Barbusca) catches a pair of intruders in the mansion -- Poodle (Tricia O'Kelley) and Christopher (Laird Macintosh), Mickey's sister and brother-in-law and the kids' parents, who have been on the run since the season premiere. Their return sets off a chain of events that changes everything for Mickey (Kaitlin Olson), Alba (Carla Jimenez), Jimmy (Scott MacArthur) and the kids.

"There's a lot of big events that happen that we're going to have to address at the beginning of next season, and I'm excited to see how we do that," Olson tells TVGuide.com about the finale.

The episode has a lot of big, funny setpieces that have become Olson's specialty on the show. "I like when things are very big, but not broad, if that makes sense," she says. To that end, there are moments she loves that make use of a blunderbuss, the funniest type of gun. One of those blunderbuss moments is included here.

Thomas Barbusca, Kaitlin Olson, Carla Jimenez, Jack Stanton and Sofia Black-D'Elia, The Mick

Looking back at the season, Olson is proud of what she and the show accomplished.

"I was very anxious about carrying a show, since I come from a very strong ensemble [on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia], and that was something I was thinking was going be challenging for me, but it turns out even though Mickey's the lead character, I still have a really wonderful cast behind me," she says. "Everyone was so fantastic."

The Mick's Season 1 finale airs Tuesday, May 2 at 8:30/7:30c.