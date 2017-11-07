Fox has added seven more episodes to The Mick's second season, TVLine reports.

The Mick premiered last winter as a midseason show with a 17-episode first season. For Season 2, the Kaitlin Olson-led comedy was moved up to the fall with a 13-episode order. Now, the sitcom's second season will consist of 20 episodes in total.

The Mick stars Olson as Mickey, a debauched grifter who unexpectedly finds herself raising her spoiled nice (Sofia Black-D'Elia) and nephews (Thomas Barbusca, Jack Stanton) after her sister and brother-in-law are arrested for fraud and tax evasion. Despite her own bad habits, Mickey becomes determined to help raise the kids properly and turn them into respectable members of society. Scott MacArthur and Carla Jimenez also star.

In addition to starring, Olson also serves as a co-executive producer of The Mick. The series was created by John and Dave Chernin.

The Mick airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Fox.