Now Playing Which Rapper Would Make the Best Politician? The Mayor Cast Makes Their Picks

Congratulations! You have been personally selected to an advanced screening of ABC's upcoming comedy The Mayor. Well, you and everyone else who has an internet connection and a computer that was made in the last nine years.

ABC is previewing the series premiere of The Mayor on its website several weeks before it officially premieres on television. The reasons are obvious: the show has gotten some good advanced buzz and ABC would love your help to spread the word about it.

The Mayor stars Brandon Michael Hall as Courtney Rose, an aspiring rapper who hatches a crazy plan for instant publicity: he'll run for mayor! Except he actually wins the race and must now step into the world of politics when all he wants to do is spit hot fire. The series also stars Lea Michele as Courtney's uptight campaign manager.

The Mayor premieres on TV on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 9:30/8:30c.