In an Avengers-like team-up, Captain America directors the Russo Brothers are joining forces with The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and Fargo and Legion executive producer Noah Hawley for an FX crime series called The Mastermind.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Joe and Anthony Russo will executive produce and direct the drama, which is based on journalist Evan Ratliff's reporting on Paul Le Roux, a computer programmer and criminal cartel boss-turned-DEA informant.

Hawley will executive-produce through his FX Productions shingle 26 Keys, while Kirkman, who writes The Walking Dead comic series and executive-produces The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and Cinemax's Outcast, will executive produce through his company Skybound Entertainment.

This is a strong lineup, and we can't wait to see what comes of it. The Russos, Hawley and Kirkman all have very different styles and sensibilities and it will be very interesting to see how they work together.

In addition to their superhero work, which includes the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, the Russos have an Emmy for directing the pilot episode of Arrested Development.

FX also recently greenlit a nonfiction-based miniseries about the Vietnam war called Huế 1968 from director Michael Mann.