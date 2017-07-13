With Steve Whitmire announcing that he's stepping down from his iconic role as Kermit the Frog, Stephen Colbert had a few ideas on who could replace him. (Longtime Muppet performer Matt Vogel will take over for Whitmire.)

The Late Show opened Wednesday night's episode with a series of "auditions" from Donald Trump and members of his inner circle, made by compiling audio of some of their most outlandish statements. Highlights included Sean Spicer's controversial comments on Hitler and chemical warfare in Syria, Donald Trump Jr. on receiving emails from a Kremlin lawyer about incriminating information on Hillary Clinton and Ben Carson referencing an attempt to stab someone during his violent teen years.

However, it was Donald Trump who won the night when the show used his own words against him. "Can you say something that everyone will love?" a crew member asks in the video. Audio is then played of Trump saying, "We need a new president fast" which received the loudest applause of the bit.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on CBS.

Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.