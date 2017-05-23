Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Last Shipreturns to TNT this fall for its fourth season, and the struggle to survive continues.

The Season 4 premiere will be a double dose of apocalyptic madness, as the show returns with a two-hour premiere on August 20th.

Just when you thought the fight for humanity's survival had been won with the cure, another twist puts our heroes out of the frying pan and into the fire. The virus has now managed to jump kingdoms, infecting the world's crops and food supply. Survival doesn't mean much if everyone left alive is slowly starving to death.

After giving up his titles and responsibilities, Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) has settled into a life of anonymity in Greece, and the Season 4 synopsis likens his journey to "a modern day retelling of Homer's Odyssey." Meanwhile, aboard the U.S.S. Nathan James, the crew continues to look for a solution to the global famine that has struck the remaining population.

The Last Ship returns Sunday, August 20th at 9/8c