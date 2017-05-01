TNT's action drama The Last Ship has taken a production hiatus at the request of its star Eric Dane as he battles depression, Variety reports.

The series, whose fourth season will premiere this summer, is taking a break through Memorial Day as Dane gets help.

"Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues," a representative for Dane told Variety. "He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request. He looks forward to returning."

There is some good news, though. The Last Ship was renewed for two seasons after Season 3, and Season 4 and Season 5 are being shot back-to-back. The fourth season is reportedly wrapped, so the hiatus will not affect its premiere date. The fifth season is slated for Summer 2018.

It's not easy to admit that you have depression and harder still to seek treatment, so kudos to Eric Dane for publicly acknowledging his struggle.

If you or someone you know is dealing with depression, you can find resources, tips, and immediate help at Half of Us, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.