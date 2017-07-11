Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

The L Word is staging a comeback.

Deadline reports that Showtime is working on a sequel to the groundbreaking series with original stars Jennifer Beals (Bette), Kate Moennig (Shane) and Leisha Hailey (Alice) expected to join as executive producers. Should the show get the green light, they'd probably reprise their characters on screen as well, but not be the stars of the new iteration. Instead, the sequel will focus on a new group of women.

Series creator Ilene Chaiken will act as an executive producer, but it's unknown how hands-on she would be with the L Word follow-up. Thanks to her commitment as a showrunner for Fox's Empire, she's already got her hands full.

The original series, which ran for six seasons from 2004-2009, centered on a group of lesbians trying to live their best lives in West Hollywood. The show had been praised for presenting dynamic gay characters at a time when that wasn't prevalent on TV.

The show is currently looking to fill the slots for a showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Know anyone good?