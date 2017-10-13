Showtime surprised fans of The L Word earlier this year with news that it was bringing the drama back for a new season, more than eight years after the series concluded what was thought to be its full run.

Obviously the world and the people who live in it have changed a lot since 2009, and the drama that followed a group of lesbians living in Los Angeles may have been progressive for its time, but it will need to update itself for 2018 to stay ahead of the curve. TV Guide caught up with series creator Ilene Chaiken, who gave us a few details on the upcoming season and how it will look different (and the same) from its original version.

"It's 10 years hence since we stopped doing The L Word, so the world will be different in all the ways that the world is different now," Chaiken told TV Guide. "We've made progress, we've backslid in some ways, we've gotten older, some of us, and there are new young women whose stories we're going to tell. But I will say that The L Word in 2018 will be more reflective, more inclusive than the original show we did."

Though original stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig, and Leisha Hailey are expected to reprise their characters in some fashion, we're still awaiting word on Erin Daniels, who played Dana Fairbanks. But Chaiken says she's hoping to get her on board.

"I hope we'll be seeing Erin Daniels on the show," Chaiken said, more as a fan than a producer. "I love Erin Daniels, and maybe there's some way -- who knows. I've never let go of Dana and neither has the audience... maybe we will [see her]."

The L Word is slated to return in 2018 on Showtime.