Are you ready to meet George Jetson in the flesh?

Well, you better get ready, because ABC is developing a live-action sitcom version of The Jetsons, the classic Hanna-Barbera animated series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be co-produced by ABC Studios and Warner Bros. and ABC given it a put-pilot commitment, which means it's very likely to be picked up to series. It will be written by Family Guy's Gary Janetti. Janetti will executive produce with Jack Rapke and Robert Zemeckis.

The live-action adapation will be based on the original animated series. Though it's set 100 years in the future, but will still be a portrait of a modern family -- albeit one with a robot maid. The show's themes of technology that's supposed to be making life easier actually making things more complicated might be more relevant than ever.

The original series ran from 1962-63 in primetime and was the first program broadcast in color on ABC. It was revived for Saturday mornings from 1985-87.