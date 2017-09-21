The Hills' Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan are getting divorced after just 10 months of marriage.

Patridge filed for divorce Wednesday after getting a temporary restraining order against him on Sept. 18, alleging that he's been "menacing and emotionally abusive," TMZ reports. She alleges that he's pushed her, has threatened to commit suicide and that child protective services has come to their house.

The reality star and the BMX dirt bike rider were married in November 2016. They dated off and on since 2008, and the early part of their relationship was documented on The Hills, the MTV reality show that launched Patridge's career. Patridge has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars and had her own short-lived eponymous reality show on VH1 in 2011. She and Bohan have a daughter, Kirra, born in June of 2016.

"Audrina's number one concern is for her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time," Patridge's rep told People.

Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan



