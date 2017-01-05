Alexis Bledel has joined the star-studded cast of The Handmaid's Tale.

The Gilmore Girls alum will star as Ofglen, a fellow handmaid and an acquaintance of the show's heroine Offred (Elisabeth Moss). Although Ofglen, a lesbian, appears to be extremely pious at first, her subservient facade hides a rebellious nature.

Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's critically acclaimed novel takes place in the near-future after a totalitarian revolution overthrows the United States government. Renamed Gildead, the new world takes away women's rights and forces all fertile women to become handmaids, which is a fancy title to describe women who are kept in sexual servitude to repopulate the world.

The Handmaid's Tale also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Joseph Fiennes, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer and Ann Dowd.

The Handmaid's Tale premieres Wednesday, April 26 on Hulu.