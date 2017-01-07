Hulu has released the first look at its new drama The Handmaid's Tale.

The streaming service's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's best-selling dystopian novel stars Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss as Offred, one of the few remaining fertile women in Gilead, a totalitarian society that used to be part of the United States and now treats women as property of the state. As a handmaid of the Commander (Joseph Fiennes, Shakespeare in Love), Offred is forced into sexual servitude in order to produce a child in a world where birthrates are dropping, but all she wants is to survive and find the daughter that was taken from her.

The Handmaid's Tale adds Alexis Bledel in major role

Moss and Fiennes lead a cast that also includes Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck) and Samira Wiley (Orange Is the New Black).

The Handmaid's Tale debuts Wednesday, April 26 on Hulu.