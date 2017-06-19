Next Up 5 Things to Watch This Weekend – June 17-18, 2017

The official list of nominees for the Television Critics Association Awards has been released and unsurprisingly, This Is Us, The Handmaid's Tale and Atlanta have come out strong, winning four nominations each.

A few other shows managed to snag some good nominations, including Stranger Things, Big Little Lies and The Crown. As far as networks go, HBO has come out on top, earning 12 nominations in total, with FX and Netflix trailing closing behind with 11 and 10 nominations each.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us, NBC

Carrie Coon, The Leftovers and Fargo, HBO and FX

Claire Foy, The Crown, Netflix

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies, HBO

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX

Aziz Ansari, Master of None, Netflix

Kristen Bell, The Good Place, NBC

Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, HBO

Issa Rae, Insecure, HBO

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO

The Lead With Jake Tapper, CNN

O.J.: Made in America, ESPN

Planet Earth II, BBC America

Weiner, Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

The Circus, Showtime

The Great British Baking Show, PBS

The Keepers, Netflix

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, A&E

Shark Tank , ABC

Survivor: Game Changers, CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, PBS

Doc McStuffins, Disney Junior

Elena of Avalor, Disney Channel

Odd Squad, PBS

Sesame Street, HBO

Speechless, ABC

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Atlanta, FX

The Crown, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS

Big Little Lies, HBO

Fargo, FX

Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Netflix

The Night Of, HBO

Wizard of Lies, HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul, AMC

Stranger Things, Netflix

The Americans, FX

The Crown, Netflix

The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu

This Is Us, NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Atlanta, FX

Black-ish, ABC

Fleabag, Amazon

Master of None, Netflix

The Good Place, NBC

Veep, HBO

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

Atlanta, FX

Big Little Lies, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu

The Leftovers, HBO

This Is Us, NBC

The winners will be announced Saturday, Aug. 5.