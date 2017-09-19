The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 is pretty much the definition of working without a net, seeing as it reached the end of the story from the original novel at the end of Season 1. Where do you go from there, when you've relied so heavily on the source material to tell Offred's (Elisabeth Moss) story?

According to Emmy Award-winning writer Bruce Miller, the minds behind The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 plan to answer a lot of questions the book left hanging.

"The end of the book was really frustrating," Miller told TV Guide on the red carpet of the 69th Annual Emmy Awards. "When I read it, I was really frustrated, so it's nice to kind of answer some of those questions and go on. Lizzie [Moss] was surprised where we went, so that's a good sign."

Given how dark and twisted the first season was for Moss' character, it's either exciting or terrifying that the writers have managed to surprise her after all of that.

One of those big questions the show plans to answer from Season 1 is what the heck is up with the "colonies" we heard so much about but never saw.

"One of the things we talk so much about in Season 1 is this horrid place called the colonies that they send these women to," Samira Wiley told TV Guide. "It's filled with toxic waste, and people are sent there to die, and we're going to go there in season 2, so fun!"

The Handmaid's Tale returns sometime next year.