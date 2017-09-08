Yet another reboot has gone into development, and this one's got a great diversity twist. A new version of The Greatest American Hero is in the works at ABC, and this time around that hero will be neither white nor male Deadline reports.

Where the original series was led by the character of Ralph Kinley (William Katt), the reboot will focus on a 30-year-old Indian American woman in Cleveland named Meera, whose talents include tequila drinking and karaoke and not much else. Thanks to some aliens, Meera gains possession of a super suit and well, greatness ensues. No actress is attached as of yet.

The project will be spearheaded by Fresh Off the Boat's Rachna Fruchbom and Nahnatchka Khan. Right now it's set to be a half-hour, single-camera series, which should be familiar territory for Fruchbom and Khan. Given their success telling diverse stories with a hilarious twist, we're eagerly awaiting news that this pilot has been picked up.