Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

There's no way in the world that anyone on NBC's The Good Place could ever trust Michael (Ted Danson) after all he's done, right? The architect of afterlife torture has already deceived Eleanor (Kristen Bell) and the rest of Team Cockroach a whopping 802 times (!!!), and yet here they are, teaming up to escape to The Good Place together. But can Eleanor really trust Michael now that they're aligned, or is this another one of his ruses?

According to creator Mike Schur, it seems a little bit of both. "He doesn't want to be [in The Good Place,] it's just the only place he can go where he won't be eliminated from the universe. So at the moment he says that, yeah, he's telling the truth," Schur tells TV Guide.

Hmm... let's break that down. Michael doesn't actually want to go to the Good Place and even Schur admits Michael was only being honest "at the moment." If you ask us, that seems to imply that as soon as Michael finds a better option (or a better ally!), he's going to undergo a major change of a heart. But with this show, you never know.

The Good Place airs Thursday nights at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.