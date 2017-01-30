Grab your soulmate and get some nap-flavored frozen yogurt because NBC has renewed its stand-out freshman comedy The Good Place for a full 13-episode second season.

Starring Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, The Good Place was created by Parks and Recreation's Mike Schur and follows several characters on their journeys in the afterlife. When Eleanor (Bell) finds herself in the Good Place instead of the Bad Place, where she actually belongs because she was a horrible person on Earth, she struggles to become a better person in order to fit in to her new heaven-like existence without causing any ripples.

"Mike Schur has always had one of the most fertile and imaginative minds in comedy, but what he brought us with the first season of The Good Place was just extraordinary," president of NBC Entertainment Jennifer Salke said in a statement. "We absolutely can't wait to see where these characters go, literally, in season two. A big thank you to Mike, the writers and cast for delivering a series in which we all take such enormous pride."

According to NBC, the critically acclaimed show's world-shattering Season 1 finale reached 5.2 million viewers after three days of time-shifted and VOD views were included. Overall, the series' first season averaged a 1.9 rating in adults age 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers in Live+7 ratings.

The Good Place is currently streaming on Hulu.