Praise the Lord, The Good Place has been renewed for a third season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC has ordered an additional 13 episodes of the comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson. The story centers on Eleanor Shellstrop (Bell) who believes she was mistakenly admitted to heaven, also known as The Good Place. With help from her assigned soulmate Chidi (William Jackson Harper), she works to become a better person so that she would actually belong there while also hiding her secret from the neighborhood's architect, Michael (Danson).

However, a shocking twist in the Season 1 finale turned everything on its head, and the series has become one of the most critically acclaimed serialized comedies on TV today. It's awesome, and you should watch it. (Season 1 is on Netflix and Hulu if you need to catch up.)

The series, currently in the middle of its second season, comes from Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur and also stars Jameela Jamil as the self-absorbed heiress Tahani; Manny Jacinto as a dimwitted DJ named Jason; and D'Arcy Carden as Michael's all-knowing and currently malfunctioning assistant, Janet.

The Good Place returns Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.