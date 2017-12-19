Photo: Colleen Hayes/NBC

If you're anything like us, you're absolutely obsessed with The Good Place, which has made the past few weeks that it's been off feel like, well, the Bad Place. Fortunately, the hit NBC comedy will be returning with new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8:30/7:30c.

When we last checked in on Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Jason (Manny Jacinto), Michael (Ted Danson) and Janet (D'Arcy Carden), Chidi had just told Eleanor that he wasn't in love with her in this iteration and Michael returned to his office to find Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) waiting for him.

There are five more episodes in the season, so you definitely don't want to miss what comes next. You can catch the new episodes live Thursdays on NBC or through Hulu with Live TV or fuboTV if you don't have cable. Hulu and NBC.com will also have the episodes available to stream the next day. To catch up on old episodes, you can turn to Netflix, which has the entire first season available to stream and download.