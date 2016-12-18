Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Your first look at The Good Fight is here, and it is an explosive one.

The Good Wife spin-off looks to be packed to the brim with the same high-level drama as its flagship show. Now Christine Baranski and Game of Thrones alum Rose Leslie take center stage as lawyers embroiled in a financial scandal that destroys Maia's (Leslie) reputation and wipes out her godmother Diane's (Baranski) savings.

With nowhere to turn, both Diane and Maia find refuge at Lucca Quinn's (Cush Jumbo) law firm, but if the amount of deep sighing and therapeutic showering Maia is doing in this first clip is any indication, there's a big fight ahead for everyone. The teaser also confirms reports that Leslie's character is a lesbian.

The Good Wife spin-off finally has a premiere date

"Practicing law, you don't go on instinct. You listen and watch. Eventually, everyone reveals themself," Diane says in an ominous tone. The question is -- what secrets is this new group hiding?

The Good Fight also stars Bernadette Peters, Justin Bartha, Sarah Steele, Delroy Lindo, Paul Guilfoyle and Erica Tazel. Check out the official Good Fight poster below.





The Good Fight will premiere on Feb. 19 at 8/7c on CBS before moving exclusively to the network's premium streaming service CBS All Access.

