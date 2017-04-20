The Good Fight welcomed a bunch of Good Wife alums during its just-concluded first season, from Carrie Preston and Matthew Perry to Christine Lahti and Jerry Adler. And co-creators Robert and Michelle King already have a few names in mind for Season 2.

At the top of their wish list is for Alan Cumming to reprise his role as Eli Gold. Frankly, we're kind of surprise it hasn't happened yet since the maverick strategist's daughter Marissa (Sarah Steele) is now Diane's (Christine Baranski) secretary. Marissa revealed in the finale that she's eyeing an investigator gig at Reddick, Boseman & Kolstad and we're sure Eli will have thoughts on his baby girl becoming Kalinda 2.0. Plus, "it might be fun to see what Marissa Gold's father is doing these days, particularly in this political atmosphere," Michelle told TVGuide.com.

Who else would they like to join the Fight? Watch the video to find out -- and to see why "there's not an expectation" for Julianna Margulies to return as Alicia. It is hard to top the Slap Heard 'Round the World.



Season 1 of The Good Fight is currently streaming on CBS All Access. Season 2 will premiere next year.

