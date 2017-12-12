Now Playing The Good Fight Bosses Want These Good Wife Alums for Season 2

The second season of CBS All Access' The Good Fight has now gotten an official premiere date.

The Good Wife's spin-off series, which first debuted earlier this year, will return to the subscription service starting Sunday, March 4.

The new season is expected to follow our favorite lawyers as they deal with the fallout of an attorney being murdered by one of their clients for overcharging. After a copycat murder takes place, Diane (Christine Baranski) and her co-workers will have to make a close inspection of those who they represent as well.

The new season is also expected to bring back Good Wife vets Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) to stir things up even more.

Season 2 is expected to be longer than the show's inaugural season, with 13 episodes instead of 10.

