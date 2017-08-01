Broadway legend Audra McDonald has joined The Good Fight's second season as a new series regular, CBS All Access announced during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour.

McDonald first appeared in one episode of The Good Wife's fourth season as U.S. attorney Liz Lawrence. Now, she'll reprise her role in The Good Fight with the added twist that Liz will be revealed to be Adrian Boseman's (Delroy Lindo) ex-wife. That means fans can expect lots of relationship drama between the pair as they try to work through all their unresolved issues when The Good Fight returns.

"We're thrilled that Audra McDonald will return to the fictional Chicago of The Good Fight," said executive producers Robert and Michelle King. "After seeing her facility with both comedy and drama, we were dying for the chance to work with her again. Audra brings intelligence, strength, and wit to Liz Lawrence, the character she developed in the fourth season of The Good Wife."

The Good Fight Bosses Want These Good WifeAlums for Season 2

McDonald is best known for her Tony-winning work on Broadway, including Carousel, Ragtime and A Raisin in the Sun. She also starred in Private Practice and NBC's Sound of Music Live!