The Good Fight was such a knockout in its freshman season that it is going to go extra rounds in Season 2.

TVGuide.com has learned that the second season of the lawyer drama is getting a 13-episode order, which is a three episode increase from the first run for the drama. That's three bonus hours of bada** lady lawyers throwing down in Chicago.

The Good Fight is a spin-off of CBS' The Good Wife, and the first original show to premiere on CBS' premium streaming network CBS All Access. The first season aired this spring, introducing Maia (Rose Leslie) to the intense world of Chicago litigation with Good Wife alums Christine Baranski and Cush Jumbo tagging along for the ride.

The second season of The Good Fight will premiere in 2018 on CBS All Access.

