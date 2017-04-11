The Rindell scandal will come to a head on The Good Fight's Season 1 finale Sunday.

Henry (Paul Guilfoyle) is offered a new, worse deal -- 35 years instead of 10 -- if he turns himself in. He has incentive to take the deal after his lawyer reveals another caveat attached to it. Hint: It involves Maia (Rose Leslie) and the revelation from her proffer session last week that she may have known about the Ponzi scheme.



Catch up on all this week's Mega Buzz

Will he bite the bullet for his daughter or risk going to trial and a life sentence? Two things are definite: He hasn't given up on finding another way out of this mess and there will be an arrest before the hour is up -- but it won't necessarily be him.

The Season 1 finale of The Good Fight will be available Sunday morning on CBS All Access.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)



Crave scoop on your favorite TV shows? E-mail questions to mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide.