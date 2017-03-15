Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Diane Lockhart (Christina Baranski) will live to fight another day. CBS All Access has renewed The Good Fight for a second season.

The Good Fight, developed by The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King, picks up one year after the events of its predecessor's finale, with Diane having to rebuild her life and career after a financial scam wipes out her savings and destroys the reputation of her goddaughter Maia (Rose Leslie). Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, Diane and Maia join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at her law firm.

The Good Fight's second season will premiere in early 2018.

The Good Fight derives purpose and energy from our current political climate

"We're only a few episodes into the first season and the reaction from CBS All Access subscribers and critics alike has been phenomenal," CBS Interactive President Marc DeBevoise said in a statement announcing the renewal. "This series and its characters are just beginning and we can't wait to see where Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the amazing cast take The Good Fight next."

New episodes of The Good Fight are available to stream on CBS All Access on Sundays.

