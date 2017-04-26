Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Good Fight ended Season 1 with good news for one couple: After a yearlong estrangement, Diane (Christine Baranski) and Kurt (Gary Cole) walked hand-in-hand into his house.

But is Diane truly ready to forgive him, or was she just blinded by Kurt's heroic deed earlier in the day? The ballistics expert wound up in the hospital after saving a baby in a carjacking -- a feat that went viral on YouTube.

"I think she was at a weak moment where everything around her seemed to be crumbling and his heroism kind of stood forth as a shining example of what you would want in people," co-creator Robert King tells TVGuide.com.



The Good Fight bosses want these Good Wife alums for Season 2

Nevertheless, this is a baby step toward what King and his wife/co-creator Michelle King have in mind for the couple -- a lot of which is dependent on Cole's availability, as he's on Veep.

Check out the video to see what their ideal plan is.

Season 1 of The Good Fight is currently streaming on CBS All Access. Season 2 will premiere next year.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)