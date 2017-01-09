One of the biggest questions leading into the debut of The Good Fight, the CBS All Access spin-off of The Good Wife, is whether or not Julianna Margulies will reprise her role as Alicia Florrick on the new program.



"Of course we would always welcome Julianna if she ever wanted to be back on the show," star Christine Baranski told TVGuide.com when discussing her former co-star. "But I couldn't say how [creators Robert and Michelle King] would write it or how Julianna would want to reenter it. I can only speak for my character saying I think there's a great capacity there to get past things."



Lest you forget, The Good Wife ended with Diane (Baranski) slapping Alicia after she made Lucca (Cush Jumbo) grill Diane husband's Kurt (Gary Cole) about his affair during a cross-examination in Peter's (Chris Noth) case.





The new series, which debuts on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access, takes place a year later and focuses on Diane as she attempts to pick up the pieces of her life after she loses all her money in a Ponzi scheme.

The Good Fight: Watch Diane drop an f-bomb in the filthy first trailer

Robert King told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Monday that there are currently no plans at this time to include Alicia because "The Good Wife ended the Florricks' story."

The Good Fight premieres Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8/7c on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access. The show's second episode will then debut the same night on the streaming service.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)