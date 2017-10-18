TV fans just can't get enough of The Good Doctor.

The third episode of the ABC newcomer officially surpassed the CBS staple The Big Bang Theory as the most-watched show on television on Monday, Oct. 9. As pointed out by Vulutre editor Josef Adalian, Big Bang pulled in 17.9 million viewers while Freddie Highmore's Good Doctor checked in a healthy audience of 18.2 million. That's big news considering The Big Bang Theory hasn't been truly challenged in the ratings for years and The Good Doctor's freshmen season is only getting started.

However, The Big Bang Theory still maintains a higher rating than The Good Doctor. The Oct. 9 episode of Big Bang earned a 4.5 in the coveted 18-49 demographic, just barely beating out The Good Doctor's 4.2.

The Good Doctor centers on a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome named Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore) who joins the prestigious St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. While he finds an advocate in Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), others have a difficult time looking beyond his condition. The series was recently given a full-season order of 18 episodes, just after Big Bang spin-off Young Sheldon also got the green light for a full season.

4 The Big Bang Theory Easter Eggs You May Have Missed in Young Sheldon

The Big Bang Theory airs Mondays at 8/7c on CBS before moving to its regular night of Thursdays at 8/7c on Nov. 2. Meanwhile, catch The Good Doctor Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)