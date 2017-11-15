Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

One of the most important things to The Good Doctor's Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is his independence, but our sources tell us that's going to be threatened very soon.

Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) has already suggested that Shaun see a specialist who can help him deal with the stresses of his full-time residency and living on his own in a new city. That recommendation is going to become mandatory — in the form of a therapist — in the coming weeks, and Shaun isn't going to enjoy it at all.

While Shaun has found ways to cope with the stress of work, he's been less successful at settling in at his apartment. This new specialist will help him focus on his personal life and how to deal with things going wrong on his own rather than going into panic mode.

He's naturally hesitant because Shaun wants to prove that his autism doesn't stop him from living a normal life — but is he going to refuse help until it's too late?

The Good Doctor airs Monday nights at 10/9c on ABC.