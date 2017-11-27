Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

The Good Doctor is tackling a topic all too common: sexual harassment.

We hear that in an upcoming episode, a new doctor suggests that Claire (Antonia Thomas) needs to relax in order to solve a tricky surgical problem. However, when the doc's push for celebratory drinks takes an inappropriate turn, Claire finds herself in a tricky situation, afraid that if she calls out the attending she'll be reprimanded for being insubordinate again.

Fortunately, Claire will get some help from a patient who witnesses an exchange between our girl and the predatory surgeon. Together, the duo hatches a plan to teach this guy a lesson. But can they pull this off or will Claire's back-channel justice land her in hot water again?