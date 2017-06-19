Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Tony Danza is returning to TV for The Good Cop, a family-friendly Netflix dramedy from Andy Breckman, the creator of Monk, the streaming service announced Monday.

The Good Cop has been picked up for a ten-episode, straight-to-series order. No premiere date has been set. Danza, continuing his career-long streak of playing characters named Tony, will play Tony Sr., "a disgraced, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules," as Netflix's description puts it. He lives with his son, an NYPD detective who always follows the rules, perhaps too closely. They become "unofficial partners" as Tony Sr. gives his gentle son streetwise tough-guy advice on life, "from handling suspects to handling women."

"Many cop shows feature dark and provocative material: psycho-sexual killers, twisted, grim, flawed detectives. Many address the most controversial issues of the day. I watch a lot of them. God bless 'em all," Breckman said in a statement. "But the show I want to produce is playful, family-friendly, and a celebration of old-fashioned puzzle-solving."

The Who's the Boss? star's last series regular role was on The Tony Danza Show in 1997 (not to be confused with his talk show The Tony Danza Show, which ran from 2004 to 2006). Danza will also appear in streaming network Seeso's series There's...Johnny, a behind-the-scenes story about The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in the '70s, playing Carson's executive producer Fred de Cordova. There's...Johnny premies August 24th.