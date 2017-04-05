Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Jimmy Kimmel is at it again.

This time the joke-loving late-night host has gathered the cast of HBO's comedy Girls, which will sign off after six seasons on Sunday, April 16, and transformed them into elderly versions of their characters as a take on the hit 1980s and '90s comedy The Golden Girls.

This afternoon Kimmel released a sneak peek of the skit, which will air Wednesday night during Jimmy Kimmel Live. You can check it out above. And yes, before you ask, Lena Dunham's character is naked! What a novel joke.

As Girls comes to an end, the cast looks at the show's legacy

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on ABC.