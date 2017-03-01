Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Wednesday's episode of The Goldbergs will pay homage to The Karate Kid -- and it's taking "wax on, wax off" literally.

When Adam (Sean Giambrone) and his "name-mesis," the other Adam Goldberg (no, not that one), decide to face off in a karate match to be the one Adam to rule them all, Barry (Troy Gentile) takes his brother to his sensei for training. But this is no Mr. Miyagi -- it's their uncle Marvin (Dan Fogler), whose first step is to have them do chores. But his training techniques mask a darker ulterior motive: He literally just wants them to clean his house.

"Technically, I'm not so much a karate expert as I am a guy whose housekeeper quit because he tried to pay her with a massage," he says in our exclusive sneak peek, when the jig is up.

"All we've done is clean this slob's apartment," Adam says. This would be the perfect time to sweep the leg.

The Karate Kid tribute is The Goldbergs' annual '80s movie episode, following homages to The Goonies, Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Dirty Dancing.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.