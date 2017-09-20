ABC's The Goldbergs is perfectly happy being trapped in 1980-something, and homages to the decade's most memorable bits of pop culture have become a trademark for the series. The show has already done its own versions of The Karate Kid, The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, but in the upcoming Season 5 premiere, The Goldbergs is going somewhere weird.

Weird Science, that is! TV Guide has an exclusive first look at images from the premiere, which features Weird Science star Ilan Mitchell-Smith. Mitchell-Smith makes his first major acting appearance since retiring from the craft in 1991, and plays a teacher at Adam's (Sean Giambrone) school.

In the episode, Adam tries to build Barry (Troy Gentile) the perfect girlfriend, just like Mitchell-Smith and Anthony Michael Hall tried to do in Weird Science. Elsewhere, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) heads to college with Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) not too far behind. Good luck with that, Erica!

Check out the pictures below.

Ilan Mitchell-Smith, Sean Giambrone; The Goldbergs

Ilam Mitchell-Smith, Sean Giambrone; The Goldbergs

Ilam Mitchell-Smith, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile; The Goldbergs

Ilam Mitchell-Smith; The Goldbergs

The Goldbergs returns Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8/7c on ABC.