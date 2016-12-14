Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Move over, Adam Sandler. Because Erica Goldberg (Hayley Orrantia) is about to bestow upon the world a new Hanukkah song.

Wednesday's episode of The Goldbergs features a school holiday pageant, which sounds great and all, until Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) realizes that the Festival of Lights has gotten the short shrift when it comes to celebratory songs. At her behest, Erica composes "a new timeless classic" in our exclusive sneak peek. Except you've probably heard it before... every year of your life. "Love Ninja" this is not.

Fear not, though, because the JTP is here to save the day!

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC.