Starz has revealed a premiere date for the new season of the critically acclaimed drama The Girlfriend Experience. The provocative anthology series from Steven Soderbergh and Philip Fleishman returns Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9/8c, it was announced Friday during the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The 14-episode season will break from the format of the first season and follow two parallel storylines that each focus on a new cast of characters and "the price of intimacy and its emotional consequences."

The first storyline is set in Washington, D.C., and explores the influence of dark money in the upcoming 2018 U.S. mid-term election. Pushing Daisies star Anna Friel portrays Erica Myles, the determined finance director of a Republican super PAC, while Louisa Krause (Billions) plays Anna Garner, who is described as "a confident and intelligent GFE provider at the top of her game." When Erica asks Anna for her help in blackmailing a powerful person to gain access to an entire network of secret donors, the two embark on a sexual relationship of dominance and submission.

The second storyline takes place in New Mexico and follows Bria, a former high-end escort played by Carmen Ejogo (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), who has entered the Witness Protection Program to escape an abusive relationship. Resettled and missing the allure of her former career and the lavish gifts that came with it, Bria begins to work once more as a sex worker. Her decision eventually comes to threaten her new life, the life of her estranged step-daughter and the US Marshal (Tunde Adebimpe, Spider-Man: Homecoming) assigned to watch over them.

To accompany the announcement, Starz also released two first look photos and the the artwork for Season 2, which you can see below.

Anna Friel and Louisa Krause, The Girlfriend Experience

Carmen Ejogo, The Girlfriend Experience

The Girlfriend Experience

The Girlfriend Experience returns Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9/8c on Starz.