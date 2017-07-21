

What is the deal with teenage bullies always bringing out the latent superpowers in teen superheroes? With all the young superhero shows and movies out there, you'd think bullying would come to a standstill lest the bully be thrown into a locker by telepathic forces.

Anyway, here's the trailer for Fox's The Gifted, which shows the trope is alive and well and coming to you this fall. In the three-and-a-half-minute preview, young teenies Andy (Percy Hynes White) and Lauren (former The Goldbergs girl next door Natalie Alyn Lind) discover their abilities and then have to confess their existence to mom (Amy Acker), who's pretty shocked. Making things worse, dad (Stephen Moyer) jails teens (and regular-aged folks) with superpowers for a living as a government goon!

Like the X-Men universe -- which is related to The Gifted but not necessarily part of -- mutants will be on the run and Andy and Lauren's family will find themselves relying on the super-powered freaks for safety.

The Gifted premieres Monday, Oct. 2 on Fox.