The last time we saw Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Andy Strucker (Percy Hynes White), they were being carted off by Sentinel Services with Dreamer (Elena Satine) and Blink (Jamie Chung) after a failed attempt to bust some other mutants out of captivity. When we check back in during The Gifted midseason finale on Monday, Jan. 11, their fortunes won't have changed for the better. In fact, they'll be at risk of finally falling into the hands of Dr. Campbell (Garret Dillahunt), who's been after them from the get go.

As for their parents, this situation is obviously Reed (Stephen Moyer) and Kate's (Amy Acker) worst nightmare.

"They have to figure out a way to get their kids back; that's the number one thing," showrunner Matt Nix told TV Guide. "At the same time, they are well aware that just dashing into a situation like that, guns ablaze, is not necessarily the best way to get their kids out alive. So coming up, they have some different ideas about how to deal with the situation than some of the mutants. That is a source of conflict. They all know that they need to do something, but they all have very different ideas about what to do."

It makes sense when you think about it. Stressed out parents in full-on protective mode have very different priorities than the mutant underground, whose first priority has to be the safety of all the mutants under their care.

For Thunderbird (Blair Redford), however, those lines are going to be harder to draw than ever. Not only do the mutants in question have integral knowledge about the underground — a group whose protection he was tasked with by the X-Men themselves — two of them also happen to be special to him on a personal level.

"Thunderbird throughout the season has been dealing with two simultaneous issues. One is his own doubts about whether he's doing the right thing, whether he's leading the mutant underground well," Nix says. "Those doubts and concerns really come into focus with these two women that he really cares about getting captured at the same time."

Obviously, we can't expect Thunderbird to become a frantic mess (he's the leader for a reason after all), but we can expect to see him a little less in control than we're used to. "What we will see is a little bit more of Thunderbird off the chain. He can be an angry guy, and that comes up in this next episode in kind of a fun way. Because he's also very strong, so he does cool stuff when he gets angry," Nix teases.

Finally, we can't forget that the lovable, if misguided, Agent Jace Turner (Coby Bell) has a bit of beef to settle with Dreamer.

The last time they saw each other, Dreamer was messing around in his head for information, which had the unfortunate side effect of making him forget his daughter's death. Ever since then, he's been struggling through that grief all over again. You can bet Jace will have some not so nice things to say to the woman who made him relive the greatest tragedy of his life.

"Let's just say that his rage is pent up for a little bit, and then it's not so pent up," Nix says.

The Gifted airs Mondays at 9/8c on Fox.