Marvel's Inhumans isn't the only mutant TV series coming your way this fall. Fox's The Gifted takes place in the world of the X-Men, and we've just gotten a first look at this cast of special characters -- and their abilities.

The Gifted posted short video intros for each main character on Twitter, and you might want to watch a few of them twice for hints.

First up is Blink (Jamie Chung), whose intro is as mysterious as her unnaturally bright eyes. Polaris (Emma Dumont) is definitely Trouble with a capital T, and we'd be wary of whatever green light is coming out of her hands. Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) and her brother Andy (Percy Hynes White) are new mutants, still trying to discover their powers, which is made harder by the fact that their father Reed (Stephen Moyer) hunts down their kind for the government. And lookie here! It's genre favorite Amy Acker as Caitlin, mother of Lauren and Andy. Finally, it's Eclipse (Sean Teale), who has the ability to absorb and manipulate photons.

Check out all the video previews of The Gifted characters below.

The Gifted premieres October 2nd at 9/8c on Fox.